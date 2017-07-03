Savannah Campmeeting 2017 to feature Freemans, Gerald Crabb

Written by Staff on July 3, 2017 – 6:23 pm -

People’s Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd, Savannah, TN will host, “CAMPMEETING 2017”, beginning Sunday, July 16 and continuing until Friday July 21.

Six days filled with old fashioned, anointed, preaching and singing with different guests each evening.

Sunday, July 17 at 10:30am & 6:00pm, guest speaker, Pastor Bill Bailey;

Monday July 18, 7:00pm, Betty Jean Robinson

Tuesday, July 19, 7:00pm, Dr. Johnny Minick

Wednesday, July 20, 7:00pm, Gerald Crabb

Thursday July 21, 7:00pm, The Freemans

Friday, July 22, 7:00pm, Tony Polk

Pastor Josh and Ashley Franks will also appear each night.

Free admission, however a love offering will be received each service.

For more information, go to www.joshandashleyfranks.com

The Freemans current single “It Still Takes The Blood” is has been impacting radio coming in at #5 on the top 10 new releases for May 2017. For more information visit the Freemans online here.

