Savannah Campmeeting 2017 to feature Freemans, Gerald Crabb

People’s Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd, Savannah, TN will host, “CAMPMEETING 2017”, beginning Sunday, July 16 and continuing until Friday July 21.
Six days filled with old fashioned, anointed, preaching and singing with different guests each evening.
Sunday, July 17 at 10:30am & 6:00pm, guest speaker, Pastor Bill Bailey;
Monday July 18, 7:00pm, Betty Jean Robinson
Tuesday, July 19, 7:00pm, Dr. Johnny Minick
Wednesday, July 20, 7:00pm, Gerald Crabb
Thursday July 21, 7:00pm, The Freemans
Friday, July 22, 7:00pm, Tony Polk
Pastor Josh and Ashley Franks will also appear each night.
Free admission, however a love offering will be received each service.
For more information, go to www.joshandashleyfranks.com
The Freemans current single “It Still Takes The Blood” is has been impacting radio coming in at #5 on the top 10 new releases for May 2017. For more information visit the Freemans online here.
