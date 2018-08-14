Saying goodbye to songwriter Annette Herndon

Written by Staff on August 14, 2018 – 3:59 pm -

Gospel singer-songwriter Annette Herndon has won her battle with cancer and has entered the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

SGNScoops received the following on Monday, Aug. 13, from Gus Gaches of Song Garden Music Group:

My heart is heavy. I learned yesterday that Annette had passed away.

We have been working on an incredible new project for her that consisted of songs that she wrote while walking through her ongoing battle with cancer. My heart is heavy because I know she wanted to see the completion of this project before going home to Heaven.

The message in the songs is simply incredible, and she wanted so much to share that with others who were walking where she had walked. That is the perfect example of who Annette was, that in the middle of her struggle her thoughts were on helping others with theirs!

People like that don’t come along very often, and I am so honored to have known her and worked with her. She will truly be missed.

Please pray for her husband Harold and the rest of her family as they walk thru these next few days.

Herndon’s friend, Faye Edens, submitted the following:

Obituary for Mrs. Annette McElhannon Herndon

Mrs. Annette McElhannon Herndon, age 54, of Bethlehem, Georgia, entered her Savior’s presence on August 11, 2018. A native and lifelong resident of Barrow County, Annette was a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School’s class of 1981. A member of Bear Creek First Baptist Church, she was a Christian speaker, song writer and publisher. Annette was active in the Homeless Shelter Ministry and was the founder of Encouraging Today’s Women.

Surviving are Husband, Harold Herndon of Bethlehem, Georgia; Sons and Daughters-in-law, Weston and Rachel Herndon of Bethlehem, Georgia, Christopher and Maegan Herndon of Statham, Georgia; Grandchildren, Lilly Herndon and Nicholas Herndon; Parents, Jerry and Joyce Mobley McElhannon of Bethlehem, Georgia; Brother and Sister-in-law, Tim and Jeanette McElhannon of Bethlehem, Georgia.

The family will receive friends Monday, August 13, 2018 from 6:00 P. M. until 8:00 P. M. at Carter Funeral Home. A Funeral Service is scheduled for Tuesday at 11:00 A. M. at Bear Creek First Baptist Church with Rev. Johnny Wright and Rev. Steve Ray officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens. Flowers are welcomed, or memorials may be made to Bear Creek First Baptist Church, 1786 Georgia Highway 82, Winder, Georgia 30680.

Faye Edens also sent us the following expository on the life of this much-loved lady:

Annette’s life is a pilgrimage of the pursuit for God’s own heart. Born into a strong Christian family with solid beliefs, she was taught the scriptures and accepted Jesus Christ as a child.

Professionally trained in music from the age of nine, Annette first experienced the use of her talent as a church pianist. It wasn’t uncommon for her to accompany singing groups or soloists while the other children were playing. She later served as a Music Director for five years and was pianist for the Sonlight Singers Southern gospel quartet.

A young wife and mother at the age of 20, Annette prayed for God to use her to be a witness for Him. She never imagined God would use the PTL Club, a Christian TV program, to start her on a journey of serving God with a music ministry. It was through one of the programs that God prompted her to pray and ask for His anointing and guidance to write a song.

Since then, Herndon has written hundreds of songs, the Hope for Today 10 Week Devotional and recorded 19 projects. Her challenging lyrics and worshipful music has encouraged listeners all across the world to open their hearts to God.

Annette has become a skilled writer and her love for the Lord is portrayed through the lyrical content of her songs. Annette is owner of Annette Herndon Publishers and MyRapha Music. Many groups and soloists across the country are singing and recording Annette’s songs. Annette is a member of the Song Garden Music Group record label based in Nashville, Tenn.

Annette served as Administrator for Come Alive Ministries, a local Crisis Pregnancy Center in Winder, Geogia, for two years before resigning in November 2001. She then served on their Board of Directors before resigning in 2010.

Annette has written and recorded two pro-life songs and “Memories” was included on a GRTL promotional CD and adopted as the theme song for the Georgia chapter of Silent No More. Annette has sung at the Georgia State Capital on several occasions, and in one of which, the then Governor Sonny Perdue was in attendance.

Annette hosted the Voice of Truth TV program on WCTV in Winder, Georgia until May 2010. Other TV appearances include TBN Atlanta Georgia, Day Star Christian Television Ashland Kentucky, Dove Christian Broadcasting Greenville South Carolina, WTCT Global Television Marion Illinois and Nashville Tennessee, WATCTV 57 Atlanta, Georgia, Living Faith TV Abingdon Virginia, TV 49 Augusta Georgia, UC TV 3 Ft. Oglethorpe Georgia and several video shows aired on Gospel Music Television, North Georgia Gospel and the Country Gospel Network.

Annette has enjoyed Southern Gospel charting success for several songs including “None but Jesus,” which held its place in the Singing News for four months and her music can be heard on radio worldwide. Music recognitions include a top 10 nomination for a Diamond Award in the Female Soloist category and two nominations from the Emerald Coast Southern Gospel Music Association, for “Revived”-Album of the Year, and “None but Jesus”-Song of the Year.

In 2002, Annette accepted the call to begin a women’s ministry and founded Encouraging Today’s Women. Annette and her husband, Harold, host an annual event called “A Day of Encouragement,” in their local community, where women can come and receive most anything they need but most importantly they are filled with spiritual inspiration and the word of God. She has become a much sought-after speaker and singer for lady’s events in churches.

In 2008, Annette wrote, “Hope for Today,” a ten-week devotional to accompany her CD entitled, “Songs of Hope.”

In 2011, Annette started ministering to women in Homeless Shelters. The second Tuesday night of every month, she has ‘Ladies Night Out’ meetings with women at the Salvation Army Homeless Shelter in Athens, Georgia, where she gives the women personal hygiene products. She has the privilege of leading many women to the saving grace of God and encouraging many more through this ministry. She also ministered to women at the Walton County Correctional Institute in Monroe, Georgia, for six years and ministers at the women’s state prison in Alto, Georgia, on occasion.

In 2014, along with help from Babbie Mason, Annette co-wrote ten songs with Mr. Marlin Harris, III for “The Beatitudes Life” CD. Marlin is the author of “Let the Beatitudes Be My Attitude in You” book and bible study.

In 2015, Annette and Harold started the “Encouraging Today’s Women” 30-minute radio program heard Sunday mornings on WJBB 107.1 FM, locally and through the internet.

In June 2016, Annette was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. She continues to be a fighter and survivor today! God has brought her a long way and she gives Him all the glory!

In April 2018, Annette is going back to the studio to record her latest CD for Song Garden Music Group.

Annette and Harold are active members at Bear Creek First Baptist Church in Winder, Georgia. Together they are a team serving the Lord in this beautiful ministry that He has entrusted to them.

All of us at SGNScoops extend our sympathies and prayers to the family and friends of Annette Herndon.

