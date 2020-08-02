Scott Nelson: What will God judge in you?

Written by Staff on August 2, 2020 – 9:56 am -

“But if anyone suffers as a Christian, he should not be ashamed but should glorify God in having that name. For the time has come for judgment to begin with God’s household, and if it begins with us, what will the outcome be for those who disobey the gospel of God?” 1 Peter 4:16-17 (HCSB)

Have you ever wondered about your own relationship with Jesus Christ?

I’m not talking about doubting your salvation, but rather, I’m wondering what exactly will God judge in my life on that day.

Please hear me, in my heart I’m so thankful for God saving me from my sins completely, but this still doesn’t give me the liberty to do as I please. Sometimes, I find myself pulling more than being led in my relationship with Jesus Christ, kinda like the relationship I had with my old Palomino Quarter Horse when I was 12 years old.

I can remember pulling her out of the barn, and trying to saddle her up to go for a ride in the pasture.

As soon as I put the saddle on her back, she would pull, yank, rare up, stomp, do whatever it takes basically to keep me from tightening the girth.

So, by pulling, I mean doing what I want to do, and not serving God according to his purpose in my life.

And as I’m thinking more about this, I wonder, like most, is God going to judge me for my pulling back? I believe he will.

I know that God is testing me every day, to be more, and more obedient to him, so that I can understand this scripture truth today that I’m sharing. So as you read with me, I’m asking you to consider your relationship with Jesus Christ.

I truly feel that it’s time, Church, to renew our engagement with Jesus Christ and each other. Jesus built his church to serve him together, and I truly believe we must work harder than ever right now, for the marriage supper of the Lamb will soon be here.

The Gospel is in your hands and mine. Your voice can be heard by those around you. Will the person to your left, right, front or back split hell wide open, or do they see Jesus in you?

It’s time Church, it’s time.

Your Friend, Scott Nelson

