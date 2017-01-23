Scott Roberts and The 5 O’clock Band Return to SGW 2017

Written by scoopsnews on January 23, 2017 – 4:51 pm -

Can’t wait to hear Scott Roberts and the 5 ‘Oclock band at Southern Gospel Weekend 2017!

The event will take place in Oxford, Alabama at the beautiful Oxford Civic Center.

On Friday and Saturday morning, Showcases will begin at 9 am. Everyone is invited to attend. The Nighttime Showcases on all 3 nights will begin at 5:00 pm. All times are CST.

VIP Tickets are $25 which includes a ticket “up front and close to the stage.” All VIPs will receive a special bag each night filled with goodies. Items such as free cds from the groups attending, bottled water, mints, jewelry, etc. Call 256-310-7892 or 360-933-0741 to reserve your VIP ticket.

General admission tickets are free. No one will be turned away! We are excited about the event and praying to see souls saved as we have seen at every Southern Gospel Weekend event. Book your room, Get your VIP ticket if you are a “VIP kind of person”, but most of all pray for Southern Gospel Weekend and come expecting a blessing!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related