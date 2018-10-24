Scott Roberts and The FIVE O’clock Band Return To Creekside 2018

Written by scoopsnews on October 24, 2018 – 6:43 am -

SGNScoops is pleased to welcome Scott Roberts and the Five O’Clock Band to the seventh anniversary of Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2018! Combining the talents of skilled Gospel artists, Scott Roberts and the Five O’Clock Band will appear every afternoon on stage in the Smoky Mountain Convention Center, Pigeon Forge, October 29th through November 1st.

To ensure fans receive the best seats at each showcase , evening concert and artist appearance as well as the gifts, Creekside is offering VIP badges for only $25. Order yours today by contacting Rob Patz at 360.933.0741. VIP passes also ensure entrance to the 2018 Diamond Awards, presented on Tuesday evening, October 30th, 2018.

Don’t forget to reserve your hotel rooms too! For reservations call Rob at 360.933.0741 .

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related