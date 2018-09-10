Second Annual Smoky Mountain Gospel Showcase At Creekside 2018

Written by Staff on September 10, 2018 – 5:04 am -

Pigeon Forge, Tenn. (Sept. 10, 2018) – It’s almost time for Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2018, held in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Oct. 28 – Nov. 1. Creekside is happy to present the Second Annual Smoky Mountain Gospel Showcase, which will be held on Oct. 29, 2018, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., featuring local east Tennessee artists.

Angela Marie of Sevierville, Tenn. is the host for this showcase. “I have been blessed to know some of these artists for over 20 years,” says Angela Marie. “They are like family. They love the Lord with all their hearts, and it shows when they sing about him. Creekside is a wonderful event in which all my artists are excited to be a part of!”

All Creekside events, including the Smoky Mountain Gospel Showcase are held at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center in Pigeon Forge.

This year’s Showcae artists will include: Angela Marie, Bishop Curtis Manning, Leonard and Joyce Repass, Faithful Promise, Rescued, The Cokers, and Glory Bound.

Angela Marie will have information about the artists and the showcase at her booth in the Creekside Exhibit Hall. Brochures regarding all of the artists appearing at the Smoky Mountain Gospel Showcase will be available during the concert. Be sure to stop by and pick up your copy.

Gospel music artists appearing at Creekside Gospel Music Convention include the Williamsons, the Jordan Family Band, the Pine Ridge Boys, Mark209, Sunday Drive, the Hyssongs, Eagle’s Wings, the Chandlers and many more.

Special events include “Dr. Goff Honors Arthur Rice” on Monday, the 2018 Diamond Awards on Tuesday, the Browders on Wednesday and the Dunaways on Thursday evening. C.T. Townsend will be the special preacher for the event.

For more information on Creekside 2018, including the Diamond Awards and free ticket reservations, visit www.sgnscoops.com or www.facebook.com/Creeksidegospelmusicconvention. For a $25 VIP pass, tickets and accommodations, contact Rob Patz by calling 360-933-0741.

