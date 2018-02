Written by scoopsnews on February 25, 2018 – 1:02 pm -

Way to go Guys!

The National Anthem live from the Atlanta Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, only on NASCAR on FOX! We love our country!!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related

Comments Off on Did You See This? Way To Go Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Tags: EH&SS Posted in announcements