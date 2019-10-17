Selena Day: Are you living in the trenches?

Written by Staff on October 17, 2019 – 8:49 am -

A Woman’s Journey By Selena Day

I just returned from Ireland, where I led a group of women in an encounter with our Savior. There is something majestic about being in God’s creation that moves us to experience him in ways that we usually do not in our regular routines.

During this trip, I recalled our time in Ireland during 2001. Just one month after the attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, we traveled to Northern Ireland for Chuck to sing. While there, our troops invaded Afghanistan, and I remember how homesick I was for my country. I will also never forget the love and compassion the Irish people had for us, coming up to us with tears in their eyes, telling us that they were praying for our country. It was during that trip I first realized the power that kindness has on humanity.

Even though that kindness made a mark on my heart forever, we were hearing stories of the crowds at sporting events chanting, “USA! USA!” We saw pictures of our flag flying high, and the words “unity” and “patriotism” were used when describing the feelings coming from America. There were moments during that tour when all I wanted was to just be in my home country standing under Old Glory while it flew overhead, giving me comfort that victory would be ours.

I love our national anthem, but there is one phrase that always brings tears to my eyes; “and the rockets red glare the bombs bursting in air gave proof through the night that our flag was still there.” These few lines paint such a vivid picture. I often think about our faith as well and am reminded of the verse that says, “his banner over me is love.”

When your life seems filled with storms and war, you feel hunkered down in the trenches just trying to survive. Just remember that sometimes you need to look up and see his flag is still flying over you. His love is still waving as a beacon of hope for your life.

As we enter into another election year, we can already see some of the vitriol that was spewed out during our last election, beginning to erupt out on social media. Let us look up at his flag flying over us and remember that his banner is LOVE.

Love covers a multitude of sins. In the greek, the word “sin” is translated from the word, hamartia, which means to miss the mark. 1 Peter 4:8 “Above all, continuously echo God’s intense love for one another, for love will be a canopy over a multitude of sins.” (missing the mark).

Let us raise God’s flag over our nation, over those that are different than us in views and lifestyles. Let his canopy of love fly over us, keeping the enemy from destroying us from within. John 13:34-35, ”A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another. By this, all people will know that you are my disciples if you have love for one another.”

I want to hear from saints like Smith Wigglesworth; “I start out in the flesh, but end up in the spirit.”

When I find myself hunkered down in the trench that God has for me, and I hear the bombs going off; when it is dark all around me, and I don’t know if I really am in the right place of his perfect will, I can look up, and through the smoke and haze, I see his flag waving, and I know that I am not alone.

It may not look like much right now, but his flag is still waving, and that is all I need to bring me through. I may be stumbling around in my flesh, but I trust his word “Christ in ME the hope of glory,” and victory will prevail.

My prayer is that the love of the Father will be so strong in you that it will overflow to those around you. I pray that if life seems to be a warzone for you right now, that you will remember to look up and know that our flag is not down, it is flying high, and God’s love will break down the walls, God’s love will move mountains, and God’s love will make a way where there seems to be no way.

Let us be that love, let us show his love and let us rise above the rhetoric and become a beacon for others to follow to bring healing and restoration.

By Selena Day

www.journey4women.com

www.queenliving.org

Selena Day is a motivational speaker and is available to speak at your conference or event.

