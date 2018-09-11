September 11, 2001: Where were you on 9/11?

Written by Staff on September 11, 2018 – 8:33 am -

9/11. The day the twin towers fell and our world changed.

I remember that morning. My sisters and ii were walking into Cracker Barrel at the NQC in Louiseville, Kentucky, and wondered why everyone seemed agitated and all the TVs were focused on a city skyline.

We hadn’t had the TV on in our hotel room and didn’t know what was happening. We heard about it all inside the restaurant and watched the TVs while we tried to eat breakfast…

It was scary and sobering and we felt isolated, since we were from Canada and the borders were closed. We had planned to leave early but ended up staying an extra night as we couldn’t go home.

It was a very strange atmosphere. Louisville was so quiet because all the planes were grounded. Traffic was reduced and people seemed to even walk more quietly.

The NQC exhibit hall that night was muffled and all TVs were tuned into the news. We heard many rumors about what was happening. The flights crashing into the Pentagon and in that field in Pennsylvania …everyone was speculating on where the next target was.

We were relieved when we were finally able to go home, but very sad at the events happening to our neighbors to the south. It was like it happened to us.

And it did. Many Canadians were also killed that day.

Whenever it comes around to 9-11 every year, I pray for our countries and for peace.

Where were you on 9/11?

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related