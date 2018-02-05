Services Announced For Tracy Stuffle

Written by scoopsnews on February 5, 2018 – 10:23 am -

Tracy Stuffle, age 51 of Hendersonville, TN, went to be with his Lord and Savior February 4, 2018 while surrounded by his family. Tracy was born on March 20, 1966 in Morristown, Tennessee to George Stuffle and the late Lucille Stuffle. An only child, music was a part of Tracy’s life from a young age. He started his own group in Morristown, Living Water until he joined The Perry’s (Randy, Debra and Libbi) on October 30, 1985. Tracy lived to sing, known for his distinct bass sound, he truly had a lifelong passion for music and singing, even more after suffering a debilitating massive stroke in 2013. He was a recipient of the 2015 Gospel Music Fan Awards Favorite Living Legend award and was nominated many times by Singing News as Bass Singer of the Year. After he started singing with The Perry’s he met the love of his life, Libbi Perry Stuffle, they were married on November 28, 1987. In addition to his love of music, Tracy was an avid sports fan, especially the Nashville Predators and Tennessee Vols. Tracy was a hero and saint to his family and many others; he was a faithful husband and an incredible father, he will be deeply missed by many. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Libbi Perry Stuffle; son, Jared Stuffle and wife Lindsey; parents, George and Grace Stuffle; faithful companions, Oreo and Grimes; numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. A Life Celebration Service honoring Tracy will be held on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 12:00 P.M. from First Baptist Church Hendersonville with Randy Perry and Dr. Bruce Chesser officiating. Interment will follow in Crestview Memory Gardens with Mark Grubb officiating. Visitation with the family will be on Monday from 4-8 P.M. at Crestview Funeral Home and Tuesday one hour prior to the service at the church. Active pallbearers will be: Barrett DeVault, Michael Pilling, Chris Reed, Chuck Trivette, Wesley Trivette, Eric Hall, Olan Witt, Tim Dillman and Barry Warren. Honorary pallbearers will be: Bryan Walker, Loren Harris, Nick Trammell, Joseph Habedank, Mike Bowling, Bryan Elliott, Dennis Horton, Troy Peach, Andrew Goldman, Eric Dunson and Jamie Bramlett. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Perry’s Ministries.

Arrangements Entrusted To: Crestview Funeral Home and Memory Gardens, 1623 Highway 109 North, Gallatin, TN (615)452-1943 www.crestviewfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related