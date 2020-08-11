SGM RADIO Presents “Face To Face” with Vonda Armstrong & Devon Blanton…Tomorrow on SGM Radio at 10:00 AM CST…. “Understanding Depression”

Written by scoopsnews on August 11, 2020 – 4:56 pm -

Dr. Blanton has counseled hurting people for more than 45 years. He has helped countless people suffering with broken hearts, wayward histories, drug abuse and of course, depression.

Many lives have been changed as a result of his unique counseling style. He attributes his abilities solely to the works of God.

Be sure to watch the video tomorrow. You will be glad you did!

Vonda

The video will be posted on the SGM RADIO Facebook Page.

