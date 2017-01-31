SGMG Announces Industry Forum Series

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 31, 2017 – 9:18 am -

Nashville, TN – The Southern Gospel Music Guild (SGMG) announced today plans to sponsor several music industry forums during 2017. BMI is set to host the inaugural forum on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 1 PM. Click here to RSVP to the forum.

Clarke Beasley, SGMG President, states: “The industry from which we derive our livelihoods is in the midst of profound change, as is commercialized music in every form and genre. One of the chartered purposes of the Southern Gospel Music Guild is to expand the economic base of the Southern Gospel Music industry and provide a networking environment where professionals from every facet of the industry can join together and combine their collective talents and skills to work for the common good of the entire industry. To that end, the SGMG is sponsoring a series of industry forums this year, the first of which will be February 7, 2017. At this forum, we will be exploring ways in which our industry can survive and thrive in an era where the way the public consumes commercial music is dramatically changing.”

Speakers for the February 7, 2017 forum are:

Elwyn Raymer

Executive Director, Church Music Publishers Association Action Fund / Former VP of BMG Publishing

Phil Perkins

President, Music Services, Inc. / Former Head of Publishing, Sparrow Records / CCLI Co-Founder

Ed Leonard

President Daywind Music Group / VP, New Day Distributors / Chairman, Christian Music Trade Association

Admission is FREE to the forum and is open to anyone who derives a portion of their income from the Southern Gospel Music Industry.

