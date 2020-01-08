SGN Scoops Magazine Welcome WCGW 770 AMWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on January 8, 2020 – 2:03 pm -
WCGW Central Kentucky’s Gospel Music Station,glad to be part of the SGN Scoops family…” Bruce Edwards
Listen To WCGW Here
WCGW is a mainstay in Southern Gospel music and I’m so happy that Bruce and his team are now part of our family at SGN Scoops Magazine
Tags: Southern Gospel News, WCGW 770 AM
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on SGN Scoops Magazine Welcome WCGW 770 AM
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.