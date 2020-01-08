SGN Scoops Magazine Welcome WCGW 770 AM

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 8, 2020 – 2:03 pm -

WCGW Central Kentucky’s Gospel Music Station,glad to be part of the SGN Scoops family…” Bruce Edwards

 

Listen To WCGW Here

WCGW is a mainstay in Southern Gospel music and I’m so happy that Bruce and his team are now part of our family at SGN Scoops Magazine


