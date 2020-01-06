SGN Scoops Magazine Welcomes KWFC

SGN Scoops Magazine Welcomes KWFCWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on January 6, 2020 – 9:37 am -
KWFC is excited to be a part of SGN Scoops charting for Southern Gospel Music. I’ve admired Rob Patz’s commitment to promoting Southern Gospel Music ever since I was a small boy, and it is a joy to join him in his ongoing passion! – Dave Taylor
I love KWFC and the heart that they have for the southern gospel industry and I’m really proud to have Dave Taylor as a friend and sounding board for industry ideas – Rob Patz
