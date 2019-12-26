SGN Scoops Magazine Welcomes The LifeFM Network

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on December 26, 2019 – 11:28 am -

The LifeFM Network is excited to partner with SGN Scoops. The LifeFM is a 26 station network of Southern Gospel music covering 10 states. As the Network Director and Morning Show Host, I regularly open and read SGN Scoops for the latest Southern Gospel news, pictures, and artist stories. SGN Scoops is a relevant, informative industry magazine and we are honored to chart for this publication. – Brian Crowe

Find The LifeFM HERE

I have been friends with the great people at LifeFM for years and it is an honor to have them as a reporting station for SGN Scoops Magazine – Rob Patz

