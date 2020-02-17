SGN Scoops Magazine Welcomes WAGO & The GoMix Radio Network

SGN Scoops Magazine Welcomes WAGO & The GoMix Radio NetworkWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on February 17, 2020 – 12:29 pm -
WAGO & the GoMix Radio Network…Serving 40 Counties in Eastern NC & Southside VA. Mike Farley, Music Director 48 years in Broadcasting! – Mike Farley
Listen To WAGO & The GoMix Radio Network Here
So excited to have Mike and The team at WAGO & The GoMix Radio Network as part of our team at SGN Scoops Magazine Mike knows radio and its always fun to talk to him about the industry – Rob Patz
