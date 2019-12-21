SGN SCOOPS Magazine Welcomes WCKB

I’m delighted to be part of the SGN Scoops (and Creekside Gospel Music Convention) family, because it’s about so much more than the music. There’s no doubt that the music is awesome, but it’s the people who make it special. What other genre of music lets the artists and the fans get to spend so much time together and become such good friends? There’s just nothing else like it!

Lottie Squires www.wckb780.com