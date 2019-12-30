SGN Scoops Magazine Welcomes WCON

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on December 30, 2019 – 9:13 am -

Brian Rothell – I host Sunday afternoons from 1-6 pm on Wcon Fm, Cornelia Georgia, a 100,000 watt station nestled in the Northeast Georgia area that reaches into portions of four states. Modern/Progressive gospel format on Sundays.

Listen to WCON Here

We are excited to have Brian as a Charting station for SGN Scoops Magazine WCON is a great station in the state of Georgia and Brian is keeping our great music alive there. – Rob Patz

