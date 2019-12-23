SGN Scoops Magazine Welcomes WGNZ AM/FM

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on December 23, 2019 – 12:24 pm -

WGNZ AM/FM in Dayton, Ohio has been the home for Southern Gospel Music for over 40 years and counting. We are blessed to reach into 40 of Ohio’s 88 counties with the best message and music in the World. We have been honored to be a charting station over the years for SGN Scoops. Rob and his team are a cutting edge media group that we are proud to be affiliated with. ~ Tim Livingston

Listen To WGNZ Here
Tim is a long time friend and a great radio person and I’m excited he is part of our team at SGN Scoops Magazine… Just don’t ask him about his bowling ;-). — Rob Patz

