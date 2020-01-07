SGN Scoops Magazine Welcomes WGOGWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on January 7, 2020 – 3:28 pm -
Happy to be charting for SGN Scoops! Great chart and I believe it to be “fair & balanced.” – Tom Rusk
Listen To WGOG Here
Tom has a great knowledge of Southern Gospel and Radio and I’m so excited that he is part of our family at SGN Scoops Magazine – Rob Patz
Tags: Southern Gospel News, Tom Rusk, WGOG
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on SGN Scoops Magazine Welcomes WGOG
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.