SGN Scoops Magazine Welcomes WGOG

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 7, 2020 – 3:28 pm -

Happy to be charting for SGN Scoops! Great chart and I believe it to be “fair & balanced.” – Tom Rusk

Listen To WGOG Here

Tom has a great knowledge of Southern Gospel and Radio and I’m so excited that he is part of our family at SGN Scoops Magazine – Rob Patz


