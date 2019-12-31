SGN Scoops Magazine Welcomes WGTJ

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on December 31, 2019 – 2:31 pm -

WGTJ is thrilled to once again be a ‘Scoops’ charting station. After 60 years of providing our listeners with the “sweetest music this side of Heaven” I know this partnership with Rob and his staff will also be extremely beneficial to all of the artists that we have come to know and love. The future of Southern Gospel Music is bright and I an indeed thankful to be a small part of this industry. – Don Elrod

Listen To WGTJ Here

What an honor to work the legendary name like Don we are love all the work Don does for our industry he is a real leader for Southern Gospel radio. – Rob Patz

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related