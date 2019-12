Written by scoopsnews on December 22, 2019 – 4:23 pm -

WJCR is excited about charting great Southern Gospel Music for SGN Scoops right here in South Central Ky!

Find WJCR And Listen HERE

Rob Patz adds, “We are honored to have WJCR reporting for the magazine.”

