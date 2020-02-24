SGN Scoops Magazine Welcomes WJCV

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 24, 2020 – 1:54 pm -

WJCV we serve parts of eastern North Carolina. I have been here since 1988 our message is to lift up Jesus it is not about dj or artist the ministry is all about lifting up Jesus.I look for to working with Rob and all of the staff of Scoops Magazine and as together to lift up Jesus . – Melvin Bland

You Can Listen To WJCV HERE

We love having WJCV as part of the Team at SGN Scoops Magazine Melvin and everyone at WJCV have a heart for reaching the lost with our great music – Rob Patz

