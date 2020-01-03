SGN Scoops Magazine Welcomes WTJT And WGYV

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 3, 2020

WTJT and WGYV are thrilled to be contributing our Top 30 chart each month to SGN Scoops. We applaud their efforts to provide the most comprehensive Southern Gospel news, whether airplay or artist information. – Robert Williamson

 

We excited about adding WTJT to our SGN Scoops Magazine family Robert and his team do an awesome job playing the greatest music in the world – Rob Patz


