SGN Scoops Magazine Welcomes WTJT And WGYV
WTJT and WGYV are thrilled to be contributing our Top 30 chart each month to SGN Scoops. We applaud their efforts to provide the most comprehensive Southern Gospel news, whether airplay or artist information. – Robert Williamson
We excited about adding WTJT to our SGN Scoops Magazine family Robert and his team do an awesome job playing the greatest music in the world – Rob Patz
