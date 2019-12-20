SGN SCOOPS Magazine Welcomes WWWC

Written by scoopsnews on December 20, 2019 – 10:22 am -

WWWC is so excited about becoming a charting station for SGNSCOOPS and for our corner of Western North Carolina to be represented in the chart. We have been an all music southern gospel station for over 25 years and are really pumped about partnering with Scoops that always provides fantastic content for our listeners and SG fans.

John Wishon

”We and humbled and honored to have WWWC reporting for us . We are excited about all the things God is doing at SGN SCOOPS.” Rob Patz

Listen To WWWC Here

