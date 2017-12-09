What are The SGN Scoops Top 40 Christian Country Songs For December?Written by scoopsnews on December 9, 2017 – 9:55 am -
The Votes are in and here are the Top 40 Christian Country Songs for December. Congrats everyone!
SGN Scoops Top 40
1. James Payne – The Flag
2. Kevin Rowe – Heaven Above
3. Christian Davis – Just Show Up
4. Chuck Hancock – Mustard Seed Faith
5. Michael Lee – Ain’t That Just Like Jesus
6. Steve Bridgmon – Joyride
7. Chuck Day – I Love You
8. Ava Kasich – The River Runs Red
9. Mike Manuel – The Country Side Of The Cross
10. Chris Golden – Less Of Me
11. Jim Sheldon – Old School
12. The Drummond Family – Just Let Me Fall
13. Lisa Daggs – Love Found Me
14. McKay Project – Taking Me Home
15. Blood Bought – In The Eyes Of Man
16. Peter Christie – On Grace I Stand
17. Shellem Cline – Getting In The Word Of God 18. Jordan’s Crossing – He Will Come
19. Sherry Damron – You Ain’t Devil Enough
20. Charlie Griffin – Jesus Take A Hold
21. Ronnie Horton – Unclouded Day
22. Cindy Tolkiens Jennings – Let It Shine
23. Jerry Branscomb – Hammer Down
24. Appointed 2 – Up To You And I
25. Caleb’s Crossing – Someday
26. The Arenos – Back To My Senses
27. Wyatt Nations – Getting Back To Our Roots 28. Tommy Smith – Let’s March On
29. Back Home – Your Son
30. Johnny Rowlett – Where I’m Going
31. Robert Stowell – I’d Die For You
32. Gail Cogburn – I’ve Got ABottle
33. White River – Pardon Me
34. Cami Shrock – My God Will Always Be Enough 35. Corey Farlow – If Jesus Sang Country Songs 36. Bev McCann – God’s Got A Miracle
37. Amy McAllister – Shoot For The Moon
38. Kolt Barber – Another Day
39. John Penny – When The Thunder Rolls
40. Bradley Walker – Sinners Only
