What are The SGN Scoops Top 40 Christian Country Songs For December?

The Votes are in and here are the Top 40 Christian Country Songs for December. Congrats everyone!

SGN Scoops Top 40

1. James Payne – The Flag

2. Kevin Rowe – Heaven Above

3. Christian Davis – Just Show Up

4. Chuck Hancock – Mustard Seed Faith

5. Michael Lee – Ain’t That Just Like Jesus

6. Steve Bridgmon – Joyride

7. Chuck Day – I Love You

8. Ava Kasich – The River Runs Red

9. Mike Manuel – The Country Side Of The Cross

10. Chris Golden – Less Of Me

11. Jim Sheldon – Old School

12. The Drummond Family – Just Let Me Fall

13. Lisa Daggs – Love Found Me

14. McKay Project – Taking Me Home

15. Blood Bought – In The Eyes Of Man

16. Peter Christie – On Grace I Stand

17. Shellem Cline – Getting In The Word Of God 18. Jordan’s Crossing – He Will Come

19. Sherry Damron – You Ain’t Devil Enough

20. Charlie Griffin – Jesus Take A Hold

21. Ronnie Horton – Unclouded Day

22. Cindy Tolkiens Jennings – Let It Shine

23. Jerry Branscomb – Hammer Down

24. Appointed 2 – Up To You And I

25. Caleb’s Crossing – Someday

26. The Arenos – Back To My Senses

27. Wyatt Nations – Getting Back To Our Roots 28. Tommy Smith – Let’s March On

29. Back Home – Your Son

30. Johnny Rowlett – Where I’m Going

31. Robert Stowell – I’d Die For You

32. Gail Cogburn – I’ve Got ABottle

33. White River – Pardon Me

34. Cami Shrock – My God Will Always Be Enough 35. Corey Farlow – If Jesus Sang Country Songs 36. Bev McCann – God’s Got A Miracle

37. Amy McAllister – Shoot For The Moon

38. Kolt Barber – Another Day

39. John Penny – When The Thunder Rolls

40. Bradley Walker – Sinners Only

