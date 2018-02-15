What are The SGN SCOOPS Top 40 “Christian Country” Songs for February 2018?

Congratulations To The TOP 40 February 2018

  1. Michael Lee- Ain’t That Just Like Jesus
  2. Chris Golden- Less Of Me
  3. James Payne- The Flag
  4. Mike Leichner- I Wouldn’t Trade America For The World
  5. Lisa Daggs- Love Found Me
  6. McKay Project- Taking me Home
  7. Highroad- Somewhere I’m Going
  8. Johnny Rowlett- Where I’m Going
  9. Kolt Barber- Another Day
  10. Ava Kasich- The River Runs Red
  11. Ronnie Horton- Unclouded day
  12. Steve Bridgmon- Joyride
  13. Mike Manuel- The One Who Holds the Pen
  14. Bruce Hedrick- Wingin It
  15. White River- Pardon Me
  16. Tina Wakefield- Over and Over
  17. Caleb’s Crossing- Someday
  18. Charlie Griffin- Cast The First Stone
  19. Jerry Branscomb- Hammer Down
  20. Shellem Cline- Getting In The Word of God
  21. Jeff Dugan- Dashboard Jesus
  22. Ryan Watkins- Anyway The Wind Blows
  23. Kevin Rowe- Heaven Above
  24. Jim Sheldon- Old School
  25. Amy McAllister-Shoot for The Moon
  26. Cami Shrock- My God Will Always Be Enough
  27. Corey Farlow- If Jesus Sang Country Songs
  28. Buddy Jewel- I’m There
  29. Steve Warren- Forever Kind Of Love
  30. Bev McCann- God’s Got A Miracle
  31. Jamie Lynn Flanakin- Free
  32. Cindy Tikens Jennings-Let It Shine
  33. Wade Phillips- Make Me More Like Jesus
  34. Molora- The River
  35. Dan Duncan- Church Out Of The Country
  36. Carol Barham- I Can’t Praise Him Enough

37.Mercy Mountain Boys- Come On Back

  1. Christian Davis- That’s Alot Of Praying
  2. BloodBought- In The Eyes Of Man
  3. Les Taylor- If That Mountain Don’t Move

 


