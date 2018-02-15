What are The SGN SCOOPS Top 40 “Christian Country” Songs for February 2018?Written by scoopsnews on February 15, 2018 – 6:47 am -
Congratulations To The TOP 40 February 2018
- Michael Lee- Ain’t That Just Like Jesus
- Chris Golden- Less Of Me
- James Payne- The Flag
- Mike Leichner- I Wouldn’t Trade America For The World
- Lisa Daggs- Love Found Me
- McKay Project- Taking me Home
- Highroad- Somewhere I’m Going
- Johnny Rowlett- Where I’m Going
- Kolt Barber- Another Day
- Ava Kasich- The River Runs Red
- Ronnie Horton- Unclouded day
- Steve Bridgmon- Joyride
- Mike Manuel- The One Who Holds the Pen
- Bruce Hedrick- Wingin It
- White River- Pardon Me
- Tina Wakefield- Over and Over
- Caleb’s Crossing- Someday
- Charlie Griffin- Cast The First Stone
- Jerry Branscomb- Hammer Down
- Shellem Cline- Getting In The Word of God
- Jeff Dugan- Dashboard Jesus
- Ryan Watkins- Anyway The Wind Blows
- Kevin Rowe- Heaven Above
- Jim Sheldon- Old School
- Amy McAllister-Shoot for The Moon
- Cami Shrock- My God Will Always Be Enough
- Corey Farlow- If Jesus Sang Country Songs
- Buddy Jewel- I’m There
- Steve Warren- Forever Kind Of Love
- Bev McCann- God’s Got A Miracle
- Jamie Lynn Flanakin- Free
- Cindy Tikens Jennings-Let It Shine
- Wade Phillips- Make Me More Like Jesus
- Molora- The River
- Dan Duncan- Church Out Of The Country
- Carol Barham- I Can’t Praise Him Enough
37.Mercy Mountain Boys- Come On Back
- Christian Davis- That’s Alot Of Praying
- BloodBought- In The Eyes Of Man
- Les Taylor- If That Mountain Don’t Move
