What Are The SGN SCOOPS TOP 40 Christian Country Songs?

Written by scoopsnews on July 2, 2017 – 6:44 pm -

The Votes are in and here are the Top 40 Songs in Christian Country

for this month .

1. Angels By Another Name – Steve Bridgmon 2. That’s What Jesus Would Do – Justin Todd Herod 3. Well Worn – Lisa Daggs 4. We are Broken – HighRoad 5. That’s What It’s All About – Butch Tinker 6. Quicksand – Austin Zimmer 7. Still Standing – Jonathan Dale 8. I’m There – Buddy Jewel 9. God Bless America Again – Sherry Damron 10. Wingin’ It – Bruce Hedrick 11. He Can’t Stop Loving You – Christian Davis 12. He’s Coming Back – Debbie Bennett 13. Follow Your Heart Home – Brent Harrison 14. Looking Back – Ava Kasich 15. Beautiful Messes – Hillary Scott 16. Shoot For The Moon – Amy McCallister 17. Never Let Me Down – Arenos 18. Red – Ryan Watkins 19. Why Can’t Christians Share the Love of Christ – Shellem Cline 20. Showin’ My Roots – Taylon Hope 21. Can’t You See – Tommy Brandt II 22. Old School – Jim Sheldon 23. If This is All There Is – Arkin Terrell 24. Back To God – Reba McEntire 25. You are Welcome Here – Bev McCann 26. Drinking and Praying – Erica Lee Sunshine 27. My Favorite Singer – Kenny Gardner 28. Bible Revival – The Wards 29. Church Without Jesus – Billy Dawson 30. I Love You – Chuck Day 31. One Wave at A Time – Cash Creek 32. We’re Not Gonna Walk, We’re Gonna Run – Debbie Seagraves 33. Mustard Seed Faith – Chuck Hancock 34. Don’t You Think Its Time – Karen Harris 35.What’s A Valley – Kali Rose 36. Heaven Above – Kevin Rowe and The Prodigal Sons 37. Ordinary Joe – Tony Alan Bates 38. Lay It Down – Kenneth Cole Trio 39. Taking Me Home – McKay Project 40. Jesus Take A Hold – Charlie Griffin

For More Christian Country News : HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related