What Are The SGN SCOOPS TOP 40 Christian Country Songs?

The Votes are in and here are the Top 40 Songs in Christian Country
for this month .
|1. Angels By Another Name – Steve Bridgmon
|2. That’s What Jesus Would Do – Justin Todd Herod
|3. Well Worn – Lisa Daggs
|4. We are Broken – HighRoad
|5. That’s What It’s All About – Butch Tinker
|6. Quicksand – Austin Zimmer
|7. Still Standing – Jonathan Dale
|8. I’m There – Buddy Jewel
|9. God Bless America Again – Sherry Damron
|10. Wingin’ It – Bruce Hedrick
|11. He Can’t Stop Loving You – Christian Davis
|12. He’s Coming Back – Debbie Bennett
|13. Follow Your Heart Home – Brent Harrison
|14. Looking Back – Ava Kasich
|15. Beautiful Messes – Hillary Scott
|16. Shoot For The Moon – Amy McCallister
|17. Never Let Me Down – Arenos
|18. Red – Ryan Watkins
|19. Why Can’t Christians Share the Love of Christ – Shellem Cline
|20. Showin’ My Roots – Taylon Hope
|21. Can’t You See – Tommy Brandt II
|22. Old School – Jim Sheldon
|23. If This is All There Is – Arkin Terrell
|24. Back To God – Reba McEntire
|25. You are Welcome Here – Bev McCann
|26. Drinking and Praying – Erica Lee Sunshine
|27. My Favorite Singer – Kenny Gardner
|28. Bible Revival – The Wards
|29. Church Without Jesus – Billy Dawson
|30. I Love You – Chuck Day
|31. One Wave at A Time – Cash Creek
|32. We’re Not Gonna Walk, We’re Gonna Run – Debbie Seagraves
|33. Mustard Seed Faith – Chuck Hancock
|34. Don’t You Think Its Time – Karen Harris
|35.What’s A Valley – Kali Rose
|36. Heaven Above – Kevin Rowe and The Prodigal Sons
|37. Ordinary Joe – Tony Alan Bates
|38. Lay It Down – Kenneth Cole Trio
|39. Taking Me Home – McKay Project
|40. Jesus Take A Hold – Charlie Griffin
