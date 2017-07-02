What Are The SGN SCOOPS TOP 40 Christian Country Songs?

The Votes are in and here are the Top 40 Songs in Christian Country

for this month .

 

1. Angels By Another Name – Steve Bridgmon
2. That’s What Jesus Would Do – Justin Todd Herod
3. Well Worn – Lisa Daggs
4. We are Broken – HighRoad
5. That’s What It’s All About – Butch Tinker
6. Quicksand – Austin Zimmer
7. Still Standing – Jonathan Dale
8. I’m There – Buddy Jewel
9. God Bless America Again – Sherry Damron
10. Wingin’ It – Bruce Hedrick
11. He Can’t Stop Loving You – Christian Davis
12. He’s Coming Back – Debbie Bennett
13. Follow Your Heart Home – Brent Harrison
14. Looking Back – Ava Kasich
15. Beautiful Messes – Hillary Scott
16. Shoot For The Moon – Amy McCallister
17. Never Let Me Down – Arenos
18. Red – Ryan Watkins
19. Why Can’t Christians Share the Love of Christ – Shellem Cline
20. Showin’ My Roots – Taylon Hope
21. Can’t You See – Tommy Brandt II
22. Old School – Jim Sheldon
23. If This is All There Is – Arkin Terrell
24. Back To God – Reba McEntire
25. You are Welcome Here – Bev McCann
26. Drinking and Praying – Erica Lee Sunshine
27. My Favorite Singer – Kenny Gardner
28. Bible Revival – The Wards
29. Church Without Jesus – Billy Dawson
30. I Love You – Chuck Day
31. One Wave at A Time – Cash Creek
32. We’re Not Gonna Walk, We’re Gonna Run – Debbie Seagraves
33. Mustard Seed Faith – Chuck Hancock
34. Don’t You Think Its Time – Karen Harris
35.What’s A Valley – Kali Rose
36. Heaven Above – Kevin Rowe and The Prodigal Sons
37. Ordinary Joe – Tony Alan Bates
38. Lay It Down – Kenneth Cole Trio
39. Taking Me Home – McKay Project
40. Jesus Take A Hold – Charlie Griffin

 

