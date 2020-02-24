SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #11- COUNTDOWN

Written by scoopsnews on February 23, 2020 – 7:08 pm -

And now it’s time for The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 New Releases Countdown! (MARCH 2020)

#11

Go Down Again – The Wisecarvers

Celebrating over a decade in ministry, Dove Award nominated group, The Wisecarvers, are steadily becoming known as one of Christian music’s most dynamic groups.

