SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #12-COUNTDOWNWritten by scoopsnews on February 23, 2020 – 6:45 pm -
And now it’s time for The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 New Releases Countdown! (MARCH 2020)
#12
Calvary’s Touch – Barry Rowland & Deliverance
BARRY ROWLAND
As the founder of Barry Rowland & Deliverance, Barry has been no stranger to gospel music. Barry is the son of award winning song writer Kyla Rowland, who is also the writer of Calvary’s Touch.
Tags: SGN SCOOPS TOP 20 New Releases
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #12-COUNTDOWN
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.