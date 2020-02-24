SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #12-COUNTDOWN

Written by scoopsnews on February 23, 2020 – 6:45 pm -

And now it’s time for The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 New Releases Countdown! (MARCH 2020)

#12

Calvary’s Touch – Barry Rowland & Deliverance

BARRY ROWLAND

As the founder of Barry Rowland & Deliverance, Barry has been no stranger to gospel music. Barry is the son of award winning song writer Kyla Rowland, who is also the writer of Calvary’s Touch.

