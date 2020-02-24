SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #13- COUNTDOWN

SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #13- COUNTDOWNWritten by scoopsnews on February 23, 2020 – 5:59 pm -
And now it’s time for The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 New Releases Countdown! (MARCH 2020)
#13
A New Look- Blackwood Brothers Quartet
The name “Blackwood Brothers” is synonymous with Gospel Music. Their music has been heard around the world on radio, recordings, television and in personal appearances.
The Number 14 New Release for MARCH 2020 is. A New Look by The Blackwood Brothers Quartet.
