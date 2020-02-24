SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #14-COUNTDOWN

SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #14-COUNTDOWNWritten by scoopsnews on February 23, 2020 – 5:10 pm -
And now it’s time for The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 New Releases Countdown! (MARCH 2020)
#15
Heaven In The House – The Greene’s
“Heaven In The House” is from Hallelujah – the last project The Greene’s ever recorded and produced by the late Lari Goss. StowRecords re- released this great work digitally.
StowTown shared, “Heaven In The House” was personally chosen for radio by TaRanda’s current husband, StowTown co-owner Landon Beene, because of its fun, upbeat nature and its classic “Greene’s sound.”
