SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #14-COUNTDOWN

February 23, 2020

And now it’s time for The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 New Releases Countdown! (MARCH 2020)

#15

Heaven In The House – The Greene’s

“Heaven In The House” is from Hallelujah – the last project The Greene’s ever recorded and produced by the late Lari Goss. StowRecords re- released this great work digitally.

StowTown shared, “Heaven In The House” was personally chosen for radio by TaRanda’s current husband, StowTown co-owner Landon Beene, because of its fun, upbeat nature and its classic “Greene’s sound.”

