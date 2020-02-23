SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #16- COUNTDOWN

SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #16- COUNTDOWNWritten by scoopsnews on February 23, 2020 – 3:25 pm -
And now it’s time for The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 New Releases Countdown! (MARCH 2020)
#16
Those Same Hands- Gold City
Their name is synonymous with setting the standard for male quartets since their inception in 1980. Many have tried to pattern their style and sound, but there’s only one Gold City.
Here’s #16 Top New Release for March 2020.
