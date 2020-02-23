SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #16- COUNTDOWN

Written by scoopsnews on February 23, 2020 – 3:25 pm -

And now it’s time for The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 New Releases Countdown!  (MARCH 2020)

#16

Those Same Hands- Gold City

Their name is synonymous with setting the standard for male quartets since their inception in 1980. Many have tried to pattern their style and sound, but there’s only one Gold City.

Here’s #16 Top New Release for March 2020.

 


Tags:
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #16- COUNTDOWN

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.