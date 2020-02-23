SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #17- COUNTDOWN

Written by scoopsnews on February 23, 2020 – 2:34 pm -

And now it’s time for The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 New Releases Countdown! (MARCH 2020)

#17

Born To Sing – Cheri Taylor

Cheri Taylor is no stranger to gospel music. For the last 40 years, Cheri Taylor has faithfully followed the path that God has set for her in ministry.

Cheri’s song, “Born To Sing” is number 17 on The Top New Releases for March 2020.

The writer of the song is Dave Williford. Dave is a studio musician, producer, and a songwriter with many of his songs being on the southern gospel charts, and with many groups and artists recording his material. Dave is well established in the music industry.

Listen as our friend, Les Butler introduces Cheri Taylor

