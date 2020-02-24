SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #3- COUNTDOWN

Written by scoopsnews on February 24, 2020 – 9:28 am -

And now it’s time for The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 New Releases Countdown! (MARCH 2020)

#3

YES- Triumphant Quartet

The one consistent thing about life is change. Things around us are constantly changing. So when a group like Triumphant Quartet maintains consistency, it speaks volumes about whom they are and what all they have accomplished.

“Yes”, by Triumphant is the #3 Top New Release for the month of March!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related