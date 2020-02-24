SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #5- COUNTDOWN

SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #5- COUNTDOWNWritten by scoopsnews on February 24, 2020 – 8:45 am -
And now it’s time for The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 New Releases Countdown! (MARCH 2020)
#5
Forever Settled- Inspirations
The Inspirations are a professional Southern Gospel quartet from Bryson City, NC. The quartet began in 1964.
They have the #5 song, Forever Settled , on the Top New Releases for March 2020.
