SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #7- COUNTDOWN

February 24, 2020

And now it’s time for The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 New Releases Countdown! (MARCH 2020)

#7

Grace Became Amazing – Gordon Mote

As a young man, Gordon Mote became one of the first blind students in the country to be mainstreamed into the public school system and later received a full scholarship to Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama. Two days after graduation, Country music legend Lee Greenwood asked Mote to join his band. Since then, he’s toured with Trisha Yearwood, Tanya Tucker, Porter Wagoner, the Gaither Vocal Band, and the long-running Gaither Homecoming Tour.

Here’s #7 by the talented, Gordon Mote!

