SGNScoops Announces Top Ten Diamond Award Nominees

SGNScoops Magazine now invites all Gospel music fans, friends, artists and industry personnel to visit the SGNScoops website to view the Top Ten and vote on their favorites to produce the Top Five here.
The Diamond Awards are presented each year during the Creekside Gospel Music Convention.
Triumphant Quartet accepts 2017 Diamond Award
The Diamond Awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at Pigeon Forge. This gala evening is one of the most exciting evenings in Gospel music, with surprise guests, great music and special presentations.
Creekside Gospel Music Convention is offering a VIP wristband for those fans who want a more up-close and personal experience. For $25, the wearer will receive VIP seating, special gifts, and an invitation to a VIP party. This wristband is valid for the entire Convention, October 28 through November 1, at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center. Fans are urged to order their wristbands early to avoid disappointment.
Gold City at 2016 Diamond Awards
Vote today for your favorite of the Top Ten nominees for the 2018 Diamond Awards. Find out more about Creekside Gospel Music Convention online or on Facebook Here. To order your VIP wristband or to learn more about VIP lodging packages, phone Rob Patz at 360-933-0741.
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.