SGNScoops’ Fast Five with The Connells

Five Questions From SGN SCOOPS and Five Answers from THE CONNELLS……

Question 1: For each member: What is your favorite song to perform live and why?

Chris: A song that has made a strong impact on our ministry is “It Is Well.” The last seventeen years have been a challenge for The Connells. We have walked through the loss of a baby, the death of my parents, the development of my cancer and the redevelopment two years later. I have also had to deal with kidney failure and our most recent journey has been Karen’s liver transplant. Through it all we have been able to say “It Is Well,” because of the sweet peace that only a relationship with Christ can bring. I have learned through this journey that my joy is not determined by my circumstance, but my joy is in Christ Jesus who abides in me.

Karen: Probably “His Life for Mine.” First of all, I just absolutely love watching Hannah and Heather carry this song. It thrills me to no end that they sing with passion and KNOW who they are singing about. Secondly, the song has touched me on a very personal level since I first heard it. How in the world is it possible? Why in the world would He trade his life for mine? All I know is He did and I am grateful.

Hannah: “When God Has Another Plan,” is my favorite song to sing. I like to sing this song because it helps people going through a hard time. So many times we think we have life figured out, but many times God has a bigger and better plan for us. It reminds me to trust God with things going on in my life and it will work out better.

Heather: “Did I Mention,” because it’s a song of thankfulness to God for remaining faithful to His children. It has become my anthem of praise to God because I have seen His faithfulness time and time again.

Question 2: For each member: What is your favorite activity when you are off the road?

Chris: I enjoy camping and spending some quality time with my family. I have also enjoyed preaching and sharing the gospel over the last thirty-two years.

Karen: Reading, Facebook (keeping in touch with family and friends old and new.) I enjoy watching the Food Network, but it hasn’t helped my efforts in the kitchen yet; some sketching, and I’d like to learn more about photography.

Hannah: I like to read, shop, and go on adventures with my family.

Heather: I love to watch old Hollywood movies.

Question 3: For each of you: Please tell us one personal and spiritual goal you have for this year!

Chris: My personal and spiritual goals are one goal. I have been trying to keep a spiritual journal of the time God speaks and what He shares with me during my prayer time and bible study. This helps me to know His direction and to reflect on the blessings He has so richly provided.

Karen: While recovering from my recent transplant, I feel like I learned a lot things and benefitted from it for more than just a new liver. I gained a whole new appreciation for those around me from family to the medical experts including all those in between. I learned that God is always speaking to us if we’ll just listen and realize that He can use an older hospital janitor to deliver a message to you (true story!) as well as He can use a mega church pastor. Sometimes not even a “body” at all. You just KNOW if you’re listening for him. Another thing I learned is compassion. I always thought I was compassionate before, but beyond the “I’ll be praying,” to “God be with Joe;” that was about it. Throughout my illness, surgery, and recovery so many people have reached out to us, putting feet on their prayers. I’ve been humbled at the generosity and sincerity of so many. My prayer is that I would be SINCERELY compassionate and do more than recite a small prayer out of duty. My personal goal is to live a healthier lifestyle, take the best care possible of my liver, to be able to actually enjoy being active with my family, to cherish these remaining years my girls are at home, and to eventually see sons-in-law, grandbabies, and Disney World a few more times.

Hannah: This year my goal is to get even closer to God and have the boldness to share my family’s testimony of God’s faithfulness to us.

Heather: To have continual encounters with God and to share our testimony.

Question 4: Can each of you tell us who your favorite artists are currently and whose music has been the greatest influence on your singing?



Chris: I enjoy the solid quartet sound of the Kingdom Heirs, Mark Trammell Quartet and Triumphant. The greatest musical influence in my life has been Leroy Abernathy. I was blessed to be a vocal student of Leroy’s for three and a half years. He taught this shy and backwards young man the importance of being more than you think you can be. He taught me to give all that I have to every note, remember to keep the tone placement, and knowing the importance of every lyric you sing.

Karen: There are really too many to name, but I seem to be drawn to the songs of Brian Free and Assurance. I will always love the Cathedrals. Most influential would have to be the Nelons. Growing up our family would always listen to them. I would always listen for Kelly’s voice learning to sing harmony somewhere along the way. Now my girls are enjoying her influence with their own vocal pursuits.

Hannah: Some of my favorite singers are Melissa Brady, Karen Peck, and Kelly Nelon. There have been many groups out there that have influenced my singing. I have always wanted to sing, and have wanted to sing Southern Gospel, my whole life. The Hoppers were probably my first influence because when I was little I would sing along with their music putting on a little concert for my parents. Some of my favorites Heather and I would always do was “Shoutin’ Time,” and “Yes I Am.”

Heather: My favorite singers are Karen Peck, Karen Wheaton, George Younce, and Vestal Goodman. Kelly Nelon has been one of the biggest influences in my life whether it has been with words of encouragement or through her music. Being her vocal student, I have learned so much from her and found confidence in my singing because of her. I will always be thankful for the influence she has on my life.

Question 5: For each member: What is a song that you wish you had written?

Chris: Many times, I have found myself singing the lyrics to Leroy Abernathy’s classic song “Prayer Is the Key To Heaven.” This is one of those songs that drives home the simple but profound truth that prayer must be coupled with faith if the doors of Heaven are to be opened. I have long admired those who can help us to see the simplicity of faith in a profound way.

Karen: Oh my! Where to start? I’m not sure there’s any that I wish I had written, but there are several that are very meaningful to me. Most recently: “Say Amen,” by Brian Free and Assurance and “God’s Been Good,” by Legacy Five. I LOVE both of those as they fit me and my story. One other that truly speaks to me and has for years is Don Moens’ “I Will Sing.” Many times this song has spoken to my heart.

Hannah: I wish I would have written “Four Days Late,” because it is such a powerful and touching song.

Heather: I wish I had written “It Is Well.”

