Written by Staff on January 9, 2017 – 3:47 pm -

SGNScoops magazine has posted their top 100 each month for several years now, compiling results from many Gospel music reporting stations across the country. We have taken all the results for 2016 and assembled a list of the top 25 songs from the past year of Gospel music.

1 Wilburn and Wilburn You Asked Him To Leave 2 Triumphant Quartet Amazing God 3 Karen Peck and New River I Am Blessed 4 Jeff and Sheri Easter Small Town Someone 5 The Whisnants A Grave Mistake 6 11th Hour Mountain Moving Faith 7 The Mylon Hayes Family One More Opportunity 8 Karen Peck and New River Calling 9 Brian Free and Assurance That’s Just What Grace Does 10 The Whisnants Worry Ends Where Faith Begins 11 Ernie Haase and Signature Sound Jesus Changed Everything 12 The Hoppers If We Ever Got A Look 13 The Browders New Song 14 The Talleys The People In The Line 15 The Nelons My Father’s House 16 Tim Livingstone Without You 17 The Williamsons Monday 18 The Kingsmen I Know 19 The Perrys Keep On 20 The McKameys What If 21 The Booth Brothers Dirt On My Hands 22 Jason Crabb Home 23 The Hoppers Jesus, The One 24 The Bowling Family One Glorious Moment Of Faith 25 The LeFevres Something

We hope you have enjoyed this look at the past year’s top 25 songs. Did this chart bring back good memories?

Are there artists in this chart that you would like SGNScoops to feature? Please let us know at sgnscoops@gmail.com

Be sure to see the latest chart for January 2017 in the newest issue of SGNScoops magazine here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related

Comments Off on SGNScoops Magazine Presents Top 25 of 2016