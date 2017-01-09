SGNScoops Magazine Presents Top 25 of 2016

SGNScoops Magazine Presents Top 25 of 2016Written by Staff on January 9, 2017 – 3:47 pm -
SGNScoops magazine has posted their top 100 each month for several years now, compiling results from many Gospel music reporting stations across the country. We have taken all the results for 2016 and assembled a list of the top 25 songs from the past year of Gospel music.
|1
|Wilburn and Wilburn
|You Asked Him To Leave
|2
|Triumphant Quartet
|Amazing God
|3
|Karen Peck and New River
|I Am Blessed
|4
|Jeff and Sheri Easter
|Small Town Someone
|5
|The Whisnants
|A Grave Mistake
|6
|11th Hour
|Mountain Moving Faith
|7
|The Mylon Hayes Family
|One More Opportunity
|8
|Karen Peck and New River
|Calling
|9
|Brian Free and Assurance
|That’s Just What Grace Does
|10
|The Whisnants
|Worry Ends Where Faith Begins
|11
|Ernie Haase and Signature Sound
|Jesus Changed Everything
|12
|The Hoppers
|If We Ever Got A Look
|13
|The Browders
|New Song
|14
|The Talleys
|The People In The Line
|15
|The Nelons
|My Father’s House
|16
|Tim Livingstone
|Without You
|17
|The Williamsons
|Monday
|18
|The Kingsmen
|I Know
|19
|The Perrys
|Keep On
|20
|The McKameys
|What If
|21
|The Booth Brothers
|Dirt On My Hands
|22
|Jason Crabb
|Home
|23
|The Hoppers
|Jesus, The One
|24
|The Bowling Family
|One Glorious Moment Of Faith
|25
|The LeFevres
|Something
We hope you have enjoyed this look at the past year’s top 25 songs. Did this chart bring back good memories?
Are there artists in this chart that you would like SGNScoops to feature? Please let us know at sgnscoops@gmail.com
Be sure to see the latest chart for January 2017 in the newest issue of SGNScoops magazine here.
