SGNScoops Magazine: Remember making those Resolutions?

Editor's Last Word for February 2020 SGNScoops Magazine by Lorraine Walker

Thank you for reading the February, 2020, edition of SGNScoops Magazine. Whether you are looking at the online version, or the condensed print version, I do hope that you have enjoyed reading about some of my favorite people. What better way to celebrate February, the month of love, than to celebrate the artists that love their savior, his music, and his people? I need to bring your attention back to the story of Kirsten Alting, and make sure you have prayed for her today.

I remember hearing Mark Trammell with the Cathedral Quartet years ago when I was only little, well maybe a little more than a baby, and then forming an acquaintance with him in his Gold City days. I have always regarded him as one of the most committed men of God in Southern gospel. His advice was always spot on. As is his dry sense of humor. I’ve kind of lost connection with him but I’m glad Justin Gilmore was able to connect with him and his men, to draw them to our attention again.

Jeff and Sheri Easter and their family are some of the nicest people you will meet, and I so enjoyed Jennifer Campbell’s article about them and their love for each other and for Jesus. I have to say, it was a toss-up between the Easters and Mark for the cover story, as they were both timely. I hope you enjoyed both and were able to sense the love of God throughout those features.

Special thanks to Lynn Whitely for sharing the story of the Turn Around Church. It’s great to read such positive results for a church family when so many of the smaller ones are fading away.

Dixie Phillips brought us the story of Kirsten Alting, and I knew this was something we all needed to read. Life is fleeting and we need to treasure it. To Kirsten and all who live with chronic, debilitating pain, I understand and urge you to look to Jesus for peace and strength.

I hope you enjoyed the rest of our artists: Fayth Lore, Jimmy Reno, Sammy Ward, and the uber talented Rhonda Vincent. Our writers are also some of the best, and we thank Lyndsey Chandler, Jantina Baksteen, Les Butler, Vonda Armstrong, and Rob Patz. Special thanks to my proofer and encourager, Joan Walker. Of course, you wouldn’t see any of this without our creative and design team, Staci and Pete Schwager, and Stephanie Kelley.

How are your resolutions going as we head into month number two of 2020? Are they touch-and-go like mine? Why is it so much easier to create bad habits than to create good ones? I think it may be because bad habits usually come with instant gratification. You eat chocolate, you get a burst of happy juice, also known as serotonin. However, this bad habit usually comes with delayed bad results, such as weight gain.

Developing good habits is more difficult, I guess, because often the immediate result is discomfort or pain. You begin new exercises, your muscles become sore. Of course, there is the delayed gratification of a stronger body, happier heart, and perhaps weight loss.

What about that new spiritual habit you are trying to form? More consistent prayer life, more in depth study of the Bible, or perhaps more regular church attendance? Does it interrupt your screen time or sofa time, or perhaps it disturbs some of your predetermined thoughts about God? However, does it also provide the immediate gratification of feeling closer to Jesus, more grounded in your belief, or developing a different outlook on the church family? Be watching for the delayed gratification too, which is experiencing a closer relationship with your Lord. A win-win for sure.

I do hope your habits are good ones to form. By this time next month, they may almost be ingrained in your lifestyle. March on, Christian soldier!

By Lorraine Walker, Editor SGNScoops Magazine

