SGNScoops shines DJ Spotlight on Jason Dyess of WMER 

WMER AM 1390 and FM 91.3 is a radio station broadcasting from Meridian, Mississippi. The station airs gospel music, weather, news and community programs. In Meridian, you will love the sights and sounds of the city from the country music history and railroad heritage, to musical performances and outdoor activities. But, in the afternoon from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., the town of Meridian is tuned in to Jason Dyess and his gospel program. This month we are shining the DJ Spotlight on Jason. Join me as we get to know Jason and his ministry better.

Vonda Armstrong: At what age did you know that you would like to work in radio? Please give us your current radio position and station information.

Jason Dyess: That’s tough to nail an exact age. I’ve always loved music of all types. I can remember making mix tapes from old cassettes and radio. I’ve always dreamed of doing talk radio from current events to sports talk radio. It took me losing my job last year to finally get my chance with a Southern gospel radio station with music I was raised on. I now manage WMER 93.1FM/1390AM which is a Southern gospel music radio station in Meridian, Miss. I also have a talk show once a week entitled “Good News Meridian,” where I bring in government leaders, civic leaders, pastors and other guests, so we can spotlight positive things going on in the city and area we cover. It seems people are tired of hearing negative news, and this is an opportunity for listeners to hear some positive news to go along with our good news gospel music.

Vonda: If you could interview any person alive, who would that be and why?

Jason: When I first read this question, three people came to mind. Pastor Jentezen Franklin, John Maxwell and President George W. Bush, because they all have so much information that I love learning from. I love to listen to Pastor Franklin; he’s an awesome pastor and I admire him. Being an ordained minister myself, I have so many questions.

Then there’s John Maxwell, with all of his leadership and management advice he gives. I learn so much from him and I think it’s because of his past pastoral background. Thirdly, President George W. Bush because of the way he led this nation while still being a family man. I even gained more respect watching the way he led his family in grieving with the passing of his father in the public eye last year. I really cannot narrow this down to one.

Vonda: Please share your testimony.

Jason: At a young age, my mawmaw Jet and my parents always said I was going to be a preacher or politician. For a while as an adult, I ran from God’s calling on my life. In July 2002, the Lord really grabbed a hold of my life. In April 2006, I finally surrounded to the Lord’s calling in my life, and began the process of ministry schooling, becoming an ordained Assemblies of God minister in May 2017. I’ve been hoping to pastor a church. I have been bi-vocational by serving on ministry staff and a regular job in the past. The company I had worked at for 18 years left Meridian last year. We had opportunities to leave this area, but I felt the Lord was not done with me in my hometown. As a family, we felt this was the time to pastor a church. Although those doors didn’t open, the radio station did and now gives me a bigger platform to share God’s word. My heart is to still serve and help people to get to know God on a more personal way. So my prayer now is that the Lord will use and guide me with the plan he has for me, and not what I feel is my own plan.

Vonda: Please tell us about your family.

Jason: My wife, Dawn and I began dating in January of our sophomore year of high school. Everyone in high school said that we were going to get married, and I proudly say I married my high school sweetheart. We’ve been married for almost 22 years. I almost lost my wife and daughter Katelyn during Katelyn’s birth. Now, 16 years later, both Dawn and Katelyn are healthy. Dawn works for Mississippi State – Meridian campus, and Katelyn is 16 years old and is a junior in high school.

Vonda: When you are not behind a mic, what do you enjoy doing ?

Jason: When not behind the mic, I enjoy doing photography. I do freelance sports photography for newspapers, colleges and other media outlets. I also love opportunities to preach and visit other communities when being able to share God’s Word. I also love deer hunting when the season is open. We are all big Mississippi State fans and we have season tickets to football and women’s basketball. When not traveling to Bulldog events, we love traveling to NASCAR races, the Smoky Mountains and Gulf Shores, Alabama. Family is important to me, so any time all of our family can come together is important to me.

Thank you Jason Dyess for giving us a glimpse into your life of radio and ministry. When you are in Meridian, tune into WMER AM 1390 and FM 91.3 between 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., to catch Jason playing great Southern gospel music.

