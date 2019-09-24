Written by Staff on September 24, 2019 – 11:07 am -

Representatives of SGNScoops Magazine stopped to visit with the Stevens Family Tradition at NQC this week. SGNScoops Magazine has many of its members at the National Quartet Convention in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Staff present include: Publisher, Rob Patz, as well as Vonda Armstrong, Paula Hendrick, Jantina de Haan-Baksteen, Robert York, Charlie Griffin, Craig Harris, Les Butler, Randall Hamm, John Herndon, and others.

Vonda Armstrong and Rob Patz interviewed the Stevens Family Tradition, on Monday, Sept. 23. This great Bluegrass Gospel band will be appearing at the Creekside Gospel Music Convention, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, during the “Eagle’s Wings and Friends Showcase,” from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Creekside Gospel Music Convention will be held at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., Oct. 27-31, 2019. Creekside offers Bluegrass, Country, and Southern Gospel afternoon showcases, evening concert, special outdoor events, and midnight prayer. Some of the popular artists already announced for this year are the Hyssongs, Down East Boys, 11th Hour, Browders, and Eagle’s Wings. Invited preachers Josh Franks and Bill Bailey will also present messages.

VIP passes are still available, providing reserved seating, gift bags, and more. For more information on passes and lodging, as well as the Diamond Awards, Christian Country at the Creek, Singing on the Square, and more, please contact events@sgnscoops.com or visit GospelMusicConvention.com or on Facebook HERE.

Read the latest in Gospel music news in the current issue of SGNScoops Magazine HERE.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related

Comments Off on SGNScoops talks to Creekside artists Stevens Family Tradition at NQC