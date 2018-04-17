SGNScoops: This Changes Everything

Written by Staff on April 17, 2018 – 7:27 pm -

Seattle, Washington. Nashville, Tennessee. Heflin, Alabama. Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Atlanta, Georgia. Westmoreland,Tennessee. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Charlotte, North Carolina. SGNScoops is everywhere.

From these points in North America and many others, staff and associates of SGNScoops have been hard at work on a top secret mission that will change the face of Gospel Music Media as we know it.

On September 1, 2018, the website will announce a major development at SGNScoops and Coastal Media.

This news is big. In fact, it is bigger than big. It is massive.

We will shout it from the rooftops.

The question is: Will YOU be ready??

Buckle your seatbelts, folks, we are about to hit the “turbo” button.

Www.SGNScoops.com

