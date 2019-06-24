SGNScoops to announce 2019 Diamond Awards Top Five Nominees

Diamond AwardsSGNScoops Magazine is preparing to announce the Top Five Nominees for the 2019 Diamond Awards. This announcement will be made by Jean Grady on a Watch Party, Tuesday, June 25, at 2:00 p.m. (EDT) on the SGNScoops Facebook page.

Rob Patz and Jean Grady discuss the 2019 Diamond Awards.

Jean Grady hosts Gospel Music Today with her husband Ken, and also produces the Diamond Awards along with Rob Patz of Coastal Media.

The Top 10 nominees were voted on until June 15 when the polls closed on the SGNScoops website page. Voting for the Top Five will begin after the announcement on June 25, on the SGNScoops website.

Creekside 2019The 2019 Diamond Awards will be presented on October 29 during the Creekside Gospel Music Convention, held at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Creekside is held Oct. 27 – 31, featuring Southern, Country, and Bluegrass gospel music in daytime showcases and evening concerts. Some of this year’s featured artists include 11th Hour, the Down East Boys, the Hyssongs, Masterpeace Quartet, Gerald Crabb, Day Three, and many more. New events include Creekside Bluegrass and Christian Country at the Creek.

Creekside also features special speakers, preachers, fun, fellowship, and midnight prayer.  For more information, accommodations, and VIP tickets, contact Rob Patz at 360 – 933  – 0741. #wearefamily

