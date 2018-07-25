SGNScoops Top 100 for August 2018

SGNScoops Top 100 for August 2018Written by Staff on July 25, 2018 – 1:13 pm -
2018 August SGNScoops Gospel Music Top 100
- Gotta Be Saved – Karen Peck and New River
- Broken People Like Me – The Old Paths
- Jesus, What A Wonderful Name – The Williamsons
- If Church Pews Could About – Gold City
- Woke Up This Morning – The Guardians
- Heroes Of Faith – The Kingdom Heirs
- Sun’s Gonna Come Up – The LeFevre Quartet
- Washed By The Water – Jason Crabb
- The Cross Is All The Proof I Need – The Triumphant Quartet
- Go Show John – The Mark Trammell Quartet
- I’ve Seen Enough – The Hyssongs
- Find Me Faithful – The Perrys
- Jailbreak – The Joseph Habedank
- Be Brave – The McKameys
- Jesus Messiah – The Gaither Vocal Band
- Beat Up Bible – The Down East Boys
- Beyond Amazed – Brian Free and Assurance
- Be An Overcomer – The Hoppers
- Clear Skies – Ernie Haase and Signature Sound
- Power In Prayer – 11th Hour
- Man I Am Today – Matthew And David Browder
- What An Anchor – The Mylon Hayes Family
- God Doesn’t Care – Greater Vision
- Christ My Hope, My Glory – HighRoad
- That Day Is Coming – The Collingsworth Family
- Psalm 113 – The Steeles
- God Of The Storm – The Freemans
- Look Up – The Talleys
- Just Receive It – The Jay Stone Singers
- Love Them While They’re Here – Susan Whisnant
- Miracle – Billy Huddleston
- Extraordinary – Poet Voices
- The Refrigerator Door – Mark Bishop
- There Is Nothing That He Cannot Do – New Ground
- Open Invitation – Exodus
- Living In The Middle Of His Will – Sunday Drive
- When I Wake Up To Sleep No More – The Old Time Preachers Quartet
- Rock Of Ages – Debra Perry and Jaidyn’s Call
- If It Wasn’t For The Valley -The Pathfinders
- You Are Good – The Wilbanks
- Love At First Sight – The Pruitt Family
- Leave Your Sorrows – The Brothers 4
- But God – Lindsey Graham
- I Know Him – The Inspirations
- Choose Happy – Tim Lovelace
- The Bridegroom Cometh – Jordan’s Bridge
- Standing In The Storm – The Sharps
- This Joy Is Mine – The Mark Dubbeld Family
- Somewhere Around The Throne – The Dunaways
- Nothing Less Than Grace – The Diplomats
- Rise And Shine – Charlie Griffin
- Love Is The Golden Rule – Michael English
- King Jesus – Eagle’s Wings
- Lily Of The Valley – Josh And Ashley Franks
- When I Get Where I’m Going – Zane and Donna King
- Another Day – Sisters
- Meeting In The Middle Of The Air – The Tribute Quartet
- And I Know – The Hoskins Family
- Yours Amen – The Isaacs
- Even If – John Whisnant
- Daddy and Son – The Nelons
- When He Says Arise – Answered Prayer
- He Does – The Chandlers
- If I Have To – The Coffmans
- Take Away The Cross – The Bilderbacks
- The Sermon – Misty Freeman
- I Know You – The Sheltons
- That’s Who He Is – The Griffith Family
- What Jesus Did For Me – The Walkers
- I Want To Be At That Meeting – The Scotts
- Back To My Senses – The Arenos
- You Better Get Right – The Jordan Family Band
- A Stone’s Throw Away – The Hinson Family
- I Can Trust Him – Michael Combs
- Mount Testimony – The Lore Family
- I Can’t Explain It – Dean
- I’ll See Him – Chronicle
- I’m Not A Failure – Day Three
- I Didn’t See Him Rise – The Carolina Boys
- Rejoice – The Bates Family
- God Against The Law – The Sneed Family
- Go Tell – The Perry Sisters
- Anything Less – The Taylors
- So Many Ways To Praise – Justified Quartet
- Wayfaring Stranger – Jeff and Sheri Easter
- I Run To You – Hazel Parker Stanley
- Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace – The Kingsmen
- Watch And See – The Erwins
- It’s His Story – Endless Highway
- The Ground Is Level – The Bibletones
- I Believe He’s Alive – Bowling Family
- Resurrection and The Life – Rachael Gill and Redeemed
- A Touch Of His Hand – The Joyaires
- The Best Is Yet To Come – The Songsmiths
- Who Do You Know – Mercy’s Well
- I Know Me – Purpose
- I Hope You See Jesus – Jordan’s Shore
- I’m Ready – Jordan’s River
- Send Me – The Epps Family
- I Believe – The Trinity Heirs
Read the full SGNScoops Magazine July 2018 HERE
Download the PDF of SGNScoops Magazine HERE
Find SGNScoops On Facebook HERE
Listen To Today’s Gospel Music Online HERE
Tags: Gospel music Top 100, SGNScoops Top 100
Posted in announcements, artists | Comments Off on SGNScoops Top 100 for August 2018
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.