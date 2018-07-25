SGNScoops Top 100 for August 2018

2018 August SGNScoops Gospel Music Top 100

  1. Gotta Be Saved – Karen Peck and New River
  2. Broken People Like Me – The Old Paths
  3. Jesus, What A Wonderful Name – The Williamsons
  4. If Church Pews Could About – Gold City
  5. Woke Up This Morning – The Guardians
  6. Heroes Of Faith – The Kingdom Heirs
  7. Sun’s Gonna Come Up – The LeFevre Quartet
  8. Washed By The Water – Jason Crabb
  9. The Cross Is All The Proof I Need – The Triumphant Quartet
  10. Go Show John – The Mark Trammell Quartet
  11. I’ve Seen Enough – The Hyssongs
  12. Find Me Faithful – The Perrys
  13. Jailbreak – The Joseph Habedank
  14. Be Brave – The McKameys
  15. Jesus Messiah – The Gaither Vocal Band
  16. Beat Up Bible – The Down East Boys
  17. Beyond Amazed – Brian Free and Assurance
  18. Be An Overcomer – The Hoppers
  19. Clear Skies – Ernie Haase and Signature Sound
  20. Power In Prayer – 11th Hour
  21. Man I Am Today – Matthew And David Browder
  22. What An Anchor – The Mylon Hayes Family
  23. God Doesn’t Care – Greater Vision
  24. Christ My Hope, My Glory – HighRoad
  25. That Day Is Coming – The Collingsworth Family
  26. Psalm 113 – The Steeles
  27. God Of The Storm – The Freemans
  28. Look Up – The Talleys
  29. Just Receive It – The Jay Stone Singers
  30. Love Them While They’re Here – Susan Whisnant
  31. Miracle – Billy Huddleston
  32. Extraordinary – Poet Voices
  33. The Refrigerator Door – Mark Bishop
  34. There Is Nothing That He Cannot Do – New Ground
  35. Open Invitation – Exodus
  36. Living In The Middle Of His Will – Sunday Drive
  37. When I Wake Up To Sleep No More – The Old Time Preachers Quartet
  38. Rock Of Ages – Debra Perry and Jaidyn’s Call
  39. If It Wasn’t For The Valley -The Pathfinders
  40. You Are Good – The Wilbanks
  41. Love At First Sight – The Pruitt Family
  42. Leave Your Sorrows – The Brothers 4
  43. But God – Lindsey Graham
  44. I Know Him – The Inspirations
  45. Choose Happy – Tim Lovelace
  46. The Bridegroom Cometh – Jordan’s Bridge
  47. Standing In The Storm – The Sharps
  48. This Joy Is Mine – The Mark Dubbeld Family
  49. Somewhere Around The Throne – The Dunaways
  50. Nothing Less Than Grace – The Diplomats
  51. Rise And Shine – Charlie Griffin
  52. Love Is The Golden Rule – Michael English
  53. King Jesus – Eagle’s Wings
  54. Lily Of The Valley – Josh And Ashley Franks
  55. When I Get Where I’m Going – Zane and Donna King
  56. Another Day – Sisters
  57. Meeting In The Middle Of The Air – The Tribute Quartet
  58. And I Know – The Hoskins Family
  59. Yours Amen – The Isaacs
  60. Even If – John Whisnant
  61. Daddy and Son – The Nelons
  62. When He Says Arise – Answered Prayer
  63. He Does – The Chandlers
  64. If I Have To – The Coffmans
  65. Take Away The Cross – The Bilderbacks
  66. The Sermon – Misty Freeman
  67. I Know You – The Sheltons
  68. That’s Who He Is – The Griffith Family
  69. What Jesus Did For Me – The Walkers
  70. I Want To Be At That Meeting – The Scotts
  71. Back To My Senses – The Arenos
  72. You Better Get Right – The Jordan Family Band
  73. A Stone’s Throw Away – The Hinson Family
  74. I Can Trust Him – Michael Combs
  75. Mount Testimony – The Lore Family
  76. I Can’t Explain It – Dean
  77. I’ll See Him – Chronicle
  78. I’m Not A Failure – Day Three
  79. I Didn’t See Him Rise – The Carolina Boys
  80. Rejoice – The Bates Family
  81. God Against The Law – The Sneed Family
  82. Go Tell – The Perry Sisters
  83. Anything Less – The Taylors
  84. So Many Ways To Praise – Justified Quartet
  85. Wayfaring Stranger – Jeff and Sheri Easter
  86. I Run To You – Hazel Parker Stanley
  87. Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace – The Kingsmen
  88. Watch And See – The Erwins
  89. It’s His Story – Endless Highway
  90. The Ground Is Level – The Bibletones
  91. I Believe He’s Alive – Bowling Family
  92. Resurrection and The Life – Rachael Gill and Redeemed
  93. A Touch Of His Hand – The Joyaires
  94. The Best Is Yet To Come – The Songsmiths
  95. Who Do You Know – Mercy’s Well
  96. I Know Me – Purpose
  97. I Hope You See Jesus – Jordan’s Shore
  98. I’m Ready – Jordan’s River
  99. Send Me – The Epps Family
  100.  I Believe – The Trinity Heirs

