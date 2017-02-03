Shadrix Ministries – Changes

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 3, 2017 – 3:17 pm -

Carrollton, GA: Following the departure of Becky Miles in October 2016, Barry Shadrix and Dedra Henry of the Shadrix Trio began to pray about who God would send to fill the vacant alto position. Barry states, “We were blessed to have Becky as a key part of our ministry for over five years. After much prayer and seeking the Lords will, we asked Heather Wright from Albany, Georgia to fill in for a short time until we could audition and attain a singer. We immediately knew the Lord was moving us to ask her to join permanently. Heather previously sang with the Shadrix Trio from 2002-2005, so this is not unfamiliar territory. We are more than friends and ministry partners, we have become more like family.” Soon after, Jud Hurst from Lineville, Alabama agreed to join as well, thus filing a fourth position in the group. He provides one of the most amazing baritone voices you’ve ever heard; paired with his phenomenal piano playing essentially ended the search for the newest members of The Shadrix. Dedra says, “The orchestration of the Lord in the decision to move from a trio to a four-person group was simple. He spoke, and we obeyed. This shift in musical dynamic is exciting, and we can’t wait to let you hear this new, bold, anointed sound.”

