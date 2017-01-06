Shellem Cline Signs Major Record and Publishing Deal

Written by Staff on January 6, 2017 – 7:14 am -

Crucial Records and CCM publishing announced today the signing of national Christian Country artist Shellem Cline. Cline is no stranger to Southern Gospel and Christian Country music as he has had a number one in both genres and several top 20 hits. Cline stated in a press conference Wednesday evening: “I am so honored to work with some of the greatest artist and writers within the Christian and Inspirational Country genre, and look forward to what God is going to do in 2017.”

Cline is currently preparing his “Lovin’ Life” tour for 2017 and the release of his new album coming in the spring. Chas Childers, president of Crucial Music Group stated that they are looking forward to working with Shellem and are extremely excited about his first single with Crucial Records, “When I Pray.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related