Sheri LaFontaine Back in the Studio

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn After seven years, award-winning Singer/Songwriter, Sheri LaFontaine stepped back into Daywind Recording Studio to record her 5th solo album – produced by Dove Award winner, Marty Funderburk and Sheri, herself. The album is set to be released in late November, just in time for Christmas. The CD is titled, “Honest,” which Sheri says comes from a deep place.

Sheri stated,” This project is a celebration of embracing hope after a season of depression and loss. My Daddy passed away in January of this year. These songs come from a very vulnerable and honest place. that I hope people will relate to and be blessed by. “

Honest is a unique combination of original songs written by Sheri and a few covers, such as the Teddy Huffam’s “I’m Rich”, Kim Hopper’s “Peace in the Midst of the Storm” and Mercy Me’s “Greater”.

Sheri shares some exciting news about a song that will be coming to radio soon. “The Lord sent me a fun little song at the last minute, that I was able to co write with a friend from South Africa, Frank Naude. It will be the first single from the album and a duet with the amazing, Mitchel Jon “. Most Southern Gospel fans know, Jon, from his days with Three Bridges and his appearances on the Gaither Homecoming videos. https://mitcheljonmusic.com/ home

To learn more about Sheri LaFontaine go to www.SheriLaFontaine.com Sheri’s Music is available on iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, Apple, Amazon, You Tube, Napster and many others.

You can Tweet Sheri at https://twitter.com/ SheriLaFontReal

To book Sheri LaFontaine, contact The Covenant Agency by E-mail at 4hymnpromotions@gmail.com or call 812-292-0069

