Sherry Anne and Mansion Entertainment Release LIVE DVD
Mansion Entertainment has partnered with Award Winning Artist, Sherry Anne, release Sherry Anne LIVE, a live performance DVD, produced by Dr. Steve Allen and Brian Ledford. The evening of music and testimony was recorded in April at River of Life Church, in Smyrna, TN and will be releasing October 19th, 2018.
Tags: Christian Music, gospel music, Mansion Entertainment, Sherry Anne
